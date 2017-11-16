The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A micro-pub in Burton is to hold its own beer festival to celebrate two years of trading in the town.

The Fuggle and Nugget, in High Street, was opened by Jane Laws and her partner Shaun Rose in November 2015.

The pub has gone from strength to strength and was listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2018.

Jane Laws said: "We've had a great two years in Burton. Everyone we have met has been very supportive towards us and for that we are really grateful.

"We can't believe it is already our second anniversary here."

The couple will be hosting real ales from their favourite breweries from across Burton and further afield.

The celebratory festival will see 12 cask ales on tap, with four dark ales, four brown ales and four pale ales to cater for everybody's taste.

Ms Laws said ciders and fruity beers would also be available for those not keen on cask ales.

"We're hoping the beer festival can be a great celebration of the two years we have been here and the celebration of some great beers.

"We might be small but that doesn't mean we can't hold a great beer festival and have a good party."

The beer festival will take place at the Fuggle and Nugget on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18. It will run from midday to 11pm on both days.