Christmas dinner is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the big day but it can be very expensive and time consuming to prepare.

Fear not though this year, for the Co-op has launched dinner in box, so instead of slaving over a hot stove, you can relax on the sofa and watch the big films and shows instead.

Remember when your mum would be up at 3am running downstairs to check the turkey was in the oven on Christmas Day, but this could be a thing of the past thanks to the box.

The Co-op's new Turkey and Trimmings box includes everything you need to create the perfect Christmas dinner for just £12 - and fear not, if you don't like brussels spouts - as their aren't any!

(Image: Co-op)

Included are a British turkey breast joint wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, gravy and a cranberry compote. So you'll have everything you need for the big day - excluding vegetables. But is making the big easy is your thing, you always pick up a bag or two of the microwave vegetables - job done!

Once home, you can shove the items from the box straight into the oven on its baking trays, and get it out again in just 50 minutes. That's normally how long it takes to peel and chop all the veg and potatoes - never mind cooking them.

As a handy convenience store, the Co-op aren't someone you'd usually associate with the full Christmas dinner, but we're thinking that the bundle box will make life much easier for singletons, housemates, the elderly, or just plain old lazy people.

The Co-op's director of "delicious" food, Breige Donaghy, said: "One or two-people households account for almost one in four of the Co-op’s shoppers and research shows they want an easy and simple Christmas dinner.

(Image: Co-op)

"It means shoppers can spend more time together with loved ones instead of prepping for hours in the kitchen and it avoids waste and excess cost.

"We love the idea of the Christmas 'good turn' – a neighbour or family member buying an elderly couple, or someone they know, a box to enjoy, when perhaps they can't get to the shops for the ingredients, or don't have the time/energy to cook everything."

The Turkey and Trimmings box is set hit Co-op stores until the December 19, and won't be available online.