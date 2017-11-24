Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If gin is your thing this pop-up shop could be the answer to all your Christmas dreams. Malton-based gin producer, Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods, is has opened its latest gin pop-up at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The gin shop, which opened earlier this month, is open from 9am on weekdays, and from 8.30am on Saturdays.

The shop will offer free sampling for shoppers with the full range available to buy, including the newly-launched Elderflower Gin Liqueur, award-winning 9ct Blood Orange Vodka and 9ct Toffee Caramel Vodka, Sloe Port and Stackers gift sets.

Oliver Medforth of Raisthorpe Manor, said: "Whether you're looking for some Christmas gift inspiration, or simply want to add to your drinks collection, pop by, see the team and be sure to sample something new!"

Raisthorpe Manor began in 2008 with an ancestor's recipe for Raspberry Gin, and since then, business has flourished.

The most recent additions to the Raisthorpe Manor portfolio are the Yorkshire Dry Gin and the Oak Aged Gin, distilled using the fresh water from the Gypsey race stream that runs under the Raisthorpe Estate.

For more information visit www.raisthorpemanor.com

