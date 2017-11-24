The video will start in 8 Cancel

This gutsy Italian dish is the ultimate comfort food for an informal meal. Serve with creamed polenta, rice or gluten-free pasta.

The rich sweet and sour flavours in the Italian tomato sauce accompanies the aromatic meatballs perfectly. Serve with freshly grated parmesan, or the dairy free alternative and a crisp green salad.

Serves 6

You will need:

For the Italian tomato sauce

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 celery stick, finely diced

1 large onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

3 x 400 g canned chopped tomatoes

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large handful of roughly chopped basil for the sauce

1 handful of chopped fresh basil for the garnish

(Image: Genius Gluten Free / (www.geniusglutenfree.com))

For the meatballs

750 g lean minced beef or minced pork belly

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs

1 slice of gluten free Genius White bread, whizzed into fine breadcrumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

First make the tomato sauce - In a large pan, heat the olive oil over a medium heat and gently fry the celery and onion until soft with a pinch of salt and two or three grinds of pepper until soft. Stir in the garlic and fry for a further 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and bring to the simmer in an uncovered pan for 30 minutes, or until the sauce thickens to coating consistency. Remove from the heat, taste and season again if required. To make the meatballs, first preheat the oven to 170°C. Combine the mince, garlic, onion, herbs, breadcrumbs, seasoning and egg in a bowl. Fry a small quantity of the mixture in a little oil until golden brown on each side. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required. Roll level tablespoons of the mixture into balls with wet hands. Place on a plate in a single layer. Heat half the oil in a large frying large pan and gently fry the meatballs in batches until an even golden brown and place in a large oven proof dish. To ensure the meatballs do not break up, leave them to release themselves from the hot pan before turning over to brown on the other side. Stir the Italian tomato sauce and chopped fresh basil into the meatballs. Cover the dish with foil and gently simmer in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until tender. To serve, place a generous spoonful of polenta, rice or pasta on four warmed plates. Spoon on the meatballs and lots of sauce. Sprinkle with more chopped fresh basil and serve with grated Parmesan.

Genius Gluten Free/www.geniusglutenfree.com

