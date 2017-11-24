This gutsy Italian dish is the ultimate comfort food for an informal meal. Serve with creamed polenta, rice or gluten-free pasta.
The rich sweet and sour flavours in the Italian tomato sauce accompanies the aromatic meatballs perfectly. Serve with freshly grated parmesan, or the dairy free alternative and a crisp green salad.
Serves 6
You will need:
For the Italian tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 celery stick, finely diced
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped
- 3 x 400 g canned chopped tomatoes
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large handful of roughly chopped basil for the sauce
- 1 handful of chopped fresh basil for the garnish
For the meatballs
- 750 g lean minced beef or minced pork belly
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ onion, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs
- 1 slice of gluten free Genius White bread, whizzed into fine breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- First make the tomato sauce - In a large pan, heat the olive oil over a medium heat and gently fry the celery and onion until soft with a pinch of salt and two or three grinds of pepper until soft. Stir in the garlic and fry for a further 30 seconds.
- Add the tomatoes and bring to the simmer in an uncovered pan for 30 minutes, or until the sauce thickens to coating consistency.
- Remove from the heat, taste and season again if required.
- To make the meatballs, first preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Combine the mince, garlic, onion, herbs, breadcrumbs, seasoning and egg in a bowl. Fry a small quantity of the mixture in a little oil until golden brown on each side. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required. Roll level tablespoons of the mixture into balls with wet hands. Place on a plate in a single layer.
- Heat half the oil in a large frying large pan and gently fry the meatballs in batches until an even golden brown and place in a large oven proof dish. To ensure the meatballs do not break up, leave them to release themselves from the hot pan before turning over to brown on the other side.
- Stir the Italian tomato sauce and chopped fresh basil into the meatballs. Cover the dish with foil and gently simmer in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until tender.
- To serve, place a generous spoonful of polenta, rice or pasta on four warmed plates. Spoon on the meatballs and lots of sauce.
- Sprinkle with more chopped fresh basil and serve with grated Parmesan.
