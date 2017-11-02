Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Costa has launched its festive menu today, and with Burton, Uttoxeter and Swadlincote boasting seven outlets in the area there may be some disappointed customers as one popular drink has been axed.

The Christmas menu includes cold drinks for the first time but within its hot choices, controversially, one has been controversially - the orange hot chocolate.

As usual, there's a whole host of delicious drinks, sweet treats and sandwiches on offer and it's astonishing anybody could be disappointed by the spread.

Cold drinks are making an appearance for the first time ever with the introduction of Costa's new 'Frostinos'.

However some customers will be gutted to hear that their favourite drink has been axed - after it was brought back into stores last year.

Anyone who was a fan of last year's amaretti latte will be disappointed to hear that this isn't returning either.

But fear not, because there are some really exciting new additions to the Christmas list - including a hot chocolate AND a latte inspired by billionaire's shortbread.

Wait for it...

Headlining the drinks menu this year is the Billionaire's Hot Chocolate , as voted for by Costa Coffee Club members, which includes layers of caramel sauce, a freshly whipped cream topping and shortbread crumbs.

Costa were so impressed with the customer’s choice that they decided to expand the Billionaire’s range, including the Billionaire's Latte which combines Belgian chocolate sauce and caramel sauce with Costa’s signature Mocha Italia Blend.

poll loading Which is your favourite festive Costa drink? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Billionaire's Latte Frostino Black Forest Frostino Gingerbread and Cream Latte Black Forest Hot Chocolate Honeycombe Latte Mint Hot Chocolate Lindt Hot Chocolate Salted Caramel Cappuccino Hot Spiced Apple

Brand new Frostinos

For the first time ever, Costa will serve its famous Frostinos during the festive season.

A decadently creamy cup of frosted deliciousness will be sure to keep fraught festive shoppers cool as they sprint from store to store ticking off their shopping lists.

The Billionaire's Latte Frostino is the perfect chance to be a little bit naughty this Christmas, while the Black Forest Frostino is a frosty new take on the fan favourite hot chocolate.

Returning drinks

Other returning festive favourites include the Gingerbread and Cream Latte , Black Forest Hot Chocolate, Honeycombe Latte , Mint Hot Chocolate and the bigger and better than last year, rich and creamy Lindt Hot Chocolate .

You can also get your hands on the Salted Caramel Cappuccino or a refreshingly crisp Hot Spiced Apple.

Costa outlets in Burton include Tesco, on St Peter's Bridge, Station Street, New Street and Derby Road. There is also a store at the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote, and two in Uttoxeter - one in Carters Square and one in Tesco.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk