Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's finest Marmite has been causing arguments for generations, but now top scientists say that it may actually be in your genes to love or hate the brown nectar.

DNAFit, which is one of the country's top genetic research centres, has released research after a year of conducting clinical trials and taste tests around the yeast spread produced in the town.

The Marmite Gene Project saw 260 adults sample the spread before filling out a questionnaire detailing their reaction to it. DNA was then collected from each participant and analysed by boffins.

These samples were then sent for genetic analysis to identify single-nucleotide polymorphisms, or SNPs. Basically, SNPs are the building blocks DNA that affect specific traits, like taste. They found that 15 SNPs are linked to whether you love or hate Marmite.

Lead scientist, Thomas Roos, said: "Our research indicates that Marmite taste preference can in large parts be attributed to our genetic blueprint, which shows that each of us is born with a tendency to be either a 'lover' or a 'hater'.

"Like anything in genetics, taste preference is dictated by both nature and nurture. Our environment can impact our taste preference as much as the genes we are born with."

Marmite is a vegetarian sticky, dark brown food paste with a distinctive, powerful flavour, which has an extremely salty taste. Its distinctive flavour is what has caused so much controversy in opinions, leading to the company's 'love it or hate it' slogan.

The spread is made in Wellington Road, Burton, because of the town's brewing heritage, as yeast is a by-product of the brewing process. When the Marmite Food Extract Company was established in Burton in 1902, the yeast was supplied from Bass Brewery.

Mr Roos added: "Lovers and haters can co-exist in the same family. Even if both parents hate it, they could still have a child that loves it."

The company is now offering fans the chance to test their own genes to see if they are a natural born lover or a hater with a DNA test kit. The kits can be bought on Marmite's website for £89.99.

For all the lovers of the spread out there, Marmite has now released a 2018 calendar, which is available from Calendar Club . The calendar, which shows a week at a time, costs £10.99 and would make the perfect present for a true Marmite lover this Christmas.

How Marmite became a British icon

Back in the 19th century before Marmite was even called Marmite it was discovered by Justus Von Liebig, who found that brewer’s yeast could be concentrated and bottled and eaten, according to the Marmite website.

In 1990, Marmite Limited – which had become a subsidiary of Bovril Limited – was bought by CPC International Inc, CPC later changed name to Bestfoods and subsequently merged with Unilever in 2000. Marmite, however, kept its name and never changed recipes.

The image on the jar shows a 'marmite'. Marmite is a French term for a large covered earthenware or metal cooking pot. That’s about as un-British as Marmite will ever get.

Originally British Marmite was supplied in earthenware pots but since the 1920s its been sold in the bulbous glass jars we are familiar with today.

And Marmite is rich in vitamin B complex, is a source of folic acid and has historically been used for remedial purposes.

During the war, Marmite was given as rations to the troops and the vitamins kept them in top condition.

As the ad campaign goes if you absolutely love it, you will have tried Marmite chocolate, especially at Easter, a lip care product when Marmite teamed up with Vaseline and it has even been made as a clear spread.