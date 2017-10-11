Roberts' Gin and Tonic Fun Buns have just hit stores in Burton - offering a tasty new, modern-day twist on the traditional teacake.

These cocktail teacakes boost the trend for boozy baking. The four-pack of Fun Buns - which contain a dash of gin and a splash of tonic - have a lemony zing and are apparently delicious toasted and simply spread with butter for a brilliantly botanical bite.

They make elevenses more exciting, afternoon tea more appetising and the most standard of snack-times altogether sassier.

Asda, in Orchard Street, and Morrisons, in Wellington Road, in the town are among local stores to stock products from Roberts' 13-strong new range, which has just been launched by the family bakery brand from Cheshire.

They will also be sold in the outlets in Swadlincote and Uttoxeter.

Roberts' innovation director Alison Ordonez said: "There's no denying that we're a nation of gin connoisseurs with UK sales surpassing £1 billion for the first time ever last year – that's around 40 million bottles a year and enough to make more than one billion G&Ts."

She added that the trend wasn't limited to a tipple with tonic or cocktail ingredients: "Botanical flavours such as rosemary and juniper feature in both sweet and savoury foods, and they lend themselves perfectly to our Fun Bun recipe. We soak our Fun Bun fruit in gin - making it juicy and flavoursome for a delicious grown-up bake."

Roberts Gin and Tonic Fun Buns are low in fat and only 179kcal per serving. They cost 95p for a pack of four.

Further flavours of Roberts' four-pack Fun Bun range includes zesty marmalade with a sprinkling of fruit and sultana and currant, which is made all the more tasty with the perfectly paired flavours and aromas of cinnamon and nutmeg.

To find out where else you can buy Roberts' Gin and Tonic Fun Buns and other delicious new products from the range, email wherecanibuy@frank-roberts.co.uk.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk