A supermarket giant has jumped on the pink gin bandwagon by launching two versions of the drink just in time for the Christmas celebrations.

Budget store Lidl, which has outlets in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter, has released the tipples at just £11.99 a bottle, with two flavours to choose from.

The gin is available in Scottish raspberry or rhubarb and ginger.

They are the latest additions to Lidl's own-brand artisan Hortus gin range which includes London dry gin, oriental spiced gin and sloe gin.

Pink gin was originally a cocktail of gin and Angostura bitters. It has come to mean any gin rendered pink by the addition of ingredients such as raspberries, strawberries or redcurrants. Gordon’s and Aldi have also launched their own pink gins this year.

As the gin craze continues, it is worth remembering that this is not the first time in English history that our population has been giddy for the drink.

In the 18th century, there was a gin epidemic which caused as many problems as illegal recreational drugs today.

Court records of the time suggest that gin was one of the principal causes of anti-social behaviour in our towns and cities. Cheap and addictive, it was known as 'mothers' ruin' for good reason....

