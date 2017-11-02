Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After its controversial move to Channel 4 this year, and judge Prue Leith letting it slip who won the final this week, The Great British Bake Off has announced it will be back on our screens next year.

So if you're marvellous with a meringue, brilliant with baklavaor or fabulous with fondant and fancy getting a Hollywood Handshake why not try out for next year's series?

Bake Off producers want to hear from any budding bakers as Channel 4 has officially opened submissions for applications for 2018.

Keen cooks can apply online or have an application form emailed to them, you can find it here . Hopeful participants have until January 7, 2018 to submit their applications, according to the Birmingham Mail .

It has not been made clear if there is an age limit for 2018 hopefuls, but if last year's application process is anything to go by then the minimum age will be 16.

This year's season marked a debut for presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, who took over from previous hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Meanwhile Prue Leith, joined Paul Hollywood as a judge following the departure of Mary Berry when the show moved from BBC one to Channel 4.

So, if you fancy your chances of being crowned winner of GBBO9 then what are you waiting for?

