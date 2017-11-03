The video will start in 8 Cancel

Now we're into November and many people are already feeling increasingly festive as the big day draws ever nearer.

Christmas gives us another excuse to feast on just about whatever we like and lengthy shopping trips are sure to stir up an appetite.

If there's one lunch that never seems to disappoint at this time of year it is the Festive Bake from Greggs – and the good news is there isn't long to wait.

The chicken and stuffing filled pasty is set to hit stores in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter on Thursday, November 9.

The Christmas treat is so popular that members of the Greggs Festive Bake Society – yes, that is a real organisation– have set up a dedicated countdown website.

What's in a festive bake?

The festive bake is a lattice pastry filled with tender pieces of cooked 100 per cent chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and diced sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage sauce with cranberry & red onion relish and sweetened dried cranberries.

How many calories does one contain?

A festive bake has 453 calories.

They also contain Fat- 27g, of which saturates - 14g, carbohydrate - 37g, of which sugars - 4.3g, protein - 13.g, salt - 1.9g.