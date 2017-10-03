Chicken lovers rejoice! Popular fast food chain, KFC is bringing out a new burger, with a very big twist. The Double Down burger, as it has been called, will become an option on the popular eatery's menu, and instead of a bun, the burger will sandwich crispy bacon, melted Monterey Jack cheese and barbeque sauce between two pieces of fried chicken.

The burger was first tested out in America in 2010, and has also been available for narrow periods of time on three different occasions in France, and is now being gradually introduced widely across Europe.

It will be coming to KFC eateries, including ones in Middleway Retail Park, Guild Street, Burton and Town Meadows Way, in Uttoxeter, from Monday, October 9, but make sure you get your share, as it will only be on the menu for six weeks.

Our sister title, the Liverpool Echo have reported that people have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news.

One user, @TheLordJalapeno tweeted: "This is not a drill. Repeat. This is not a drill."

Another, @supergaz183 wrote: "Oh my god. October 9, the Double Down is here, I love you KFC."

The burger will be priced at £4.79, or for an extra £1 will come with fries and a drink. According to KFC, the burger will contain 513 calories, however 4.56g of salt, is more than three quarters of your recommended daily allowance and also contains 23 grams of fat.

A spokesman from KFC said: "We believe that, in moderation, our food can be part of a balanced diet."

