Calling all gin lovers! Who wouldn't love these pair of giant glasses which hold an incredible 990ml of gin and tonic?

Now if these are just the most impressive gift for a gin lover then we don't know what else would be. After all, we all know that gin drinkers do tend to get quite particular these days.

The pair of glasses, priced £14.99, not only look fantastic but they are made with the finest Bohemian Royal Crystal, internationally recognised for its high quality, craftsmanship and elegance.

(Image: Emily Maidment)

Each glass comes carefully packaged, protecting its curvaceous Spanish Copa design and juniper stem. Once unwrapped, these glasses are perfect for gin-based cocktails or statement gin and tonics.

Treat someone special to the G&T of their life and here is a recipe for success:

1 to 3 parts gin

3 parts tonic water

1 handful of fresh ice

Slice/wedge of lime to taste.

(Image: Emily Maidment)

Now here's for the stats

Size and volume:

Height: 20cm approximately

Holds up to 990ml.

Packaging and materials:

Gift boxed.

(Image: Emily Maidment)

Extra information:

Set of two giant glasses

Contemporary Spanish design

Made from Bohemia Royal Crystal

Making the perfect Christmas present for any gin lover, the pair glasses are available from Present Finder here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk