With the festive season getting ever closer, a bargain Prosecco deal is all you need for a very merry Christmas.

Bargain hunters at Money Saving Expert have discovered a way to bag bottles of your favourite fizz for as little as £1.50 each – by using a new online hack called 'code stacking'.

However, you'll need to be a new customer to Sainsbury's online to claim.

How to get your £1.50 Prosecco:

Step 1: Find a cheap Prosecco or Champagne at Sainsbury's.

These bottles are currently available at Sainsbury's:

Sainsbury's Prosecco Frizzante £6/bottle

I Heart Prosecco £7/bottle (down from £10 until Tuesday, October 10)

Valdo Prosecco Marca Oro £7.50/bottle (down from £10 until Tuesday, October 10)

Antoine De Clevecy champagne £14/bottle (down from £18 until Tuesday, October 10)

Step 2: Sainsbury's also has 25 per cent off six bottles.

Buy any six bottles of wine or champagne for delivery until Tuesday, October 3, and you will automatically get a 25 per cent discount.

That means you can buy: Six bottles of Sainsbury's Prosecco Frizzante for £27 (£4.50/bottle)

Six bottles of I Heart Prosecco for £31.50 (£5.25/bottle)

Six bottles of Valdo Prosecco Marca Oro for £33.75 (£5.63/bottle)

Six bottles of Antoine De Clevecy champagne for £63 (£10.50/bottle)

Step 3: If you're new to Sainsbury's grocery online (existing customers cannot do this), boost the offer further with an £18 off £60 code.

IMPORTANT: You will still need to buy other things and at least £18 of this £60 shop has to groceries and other items.

Use the code SCSSEOOCT and you’ll get £18 off when you spend £60* (code expires Wed 18 Oct).

