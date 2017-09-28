With the festive season getting ever closer, a bargain Prosecco deal is all you need for a very merry Christmas.
Bargain hunters at Money Saving Expert have discovered a way to bag bottles of your favourite fizz for as little as £1.50 each – by using a new online hack called 'code stacking'.
However, you'll need to be a new customer to Sainsbury's online to claim.
How to get your £1.50 Prosecco:
Step 1: Find a cheap Prosecco or Champagne at Sainsbury's.
These bottles are currently available at Sainsbury's:
Sainsbury's Prosecco Frizzante £6/bottle
I Heart Prosecco £7/bottle (down from £10 until Tuesday, October 10)
Valdo Prosecco Marca Oro £7.50/bottle (down from £10 until Tuesday, October 10)
Antoine De Clevecy champagne £14/bottle (down from £18 until Tuesday, October 10)
Step 2: Sainsbury's also has 25 per cent off six bottles.
Buy any six bottles of wine or champagne for delivery until Tuesday, October 3, and you will automatically get a 25 per cent discount.
That means you can buy: Six bottles of Sainsbury's Prosecco Frizzante for £27 (£4.50/bottle)
Six bottles of I Heart Prosecco for £31.50 (£5.25/bottle)
Six bottles of Valdo Prosecco Marca Oro for £33.75 (£5.63/bottle)
Six bottles of Antoine De Clevecy champagne for £63 (£10.50/bottle)
Step 3: If you're new to Sainsbury's grocery online (existing customers cannot do this), boost the offer further with an £18 off £60 code.
IMPORTANT: You will still need to buy other things and at least £18 of this £60 shop has to groceries and other items.
Use the code SCSSEOOCT and you’ll get £18 off when you spend £60* (code expires Wed 18 Oct).