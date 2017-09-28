Could this be your ideal job? Working as a tea and coffee taster aboard a 3,200 passenger ship. Following a nationwide vote earlier this year MSC Cruises has announced that the brand of tea the cruise company will be serving onboard MSC Magnifica during its sailing from Southampton next year is Yorkshire Tea.

To celebrate the company is hiring a new position as a tea and cake taster onboard the liner. The 'job role' will last one week starting in April 2018 and the successful applicant will be charged with ensuring that the tea and cake served onboard is up to MSC Cruises high standards.

More than 1,000 people voted in the online poll on the MSC Cruises Facebook and twitter pages , which led to the selection of the popular brand. The tea will be available in all on board bars and restaurants and in a first for MSC Cruises, also in cabins, along with a kettle, coffee, milk and sugar, so guests can enjoy hot drinks in their cabins.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director of MSC Cruises for the UK and Ireland said: "We are so pleased to announce that the winning brand, selected by the British public, is Yorkshire Tea. In order to make a 'proper brew' it's attention to detail which counts, which is something we pride ourselves on at MSC Cruises.

"As a family-owned company we understand how important home comforts are, and are pleased to be able to add this special touch in order to make MSC Magnifica home for guests while they are exploring the Mediterranean and Northern Europe in 2018.

"MSC Cruises is dedicated to the UK market and home porting a ship in Southampton, and the enhancements we've made to the onboard product based on feedback from UK guests and travel agents, is testament to this."

There are many other enhancements being made to the products onboard the ship, ready for the company's first full season sailing from Southampton.

MSC Magnifica will sail from the port to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean from April to October. Other additions include British and Irish beer, and cider, on draft, a British comedian and cruise director joining the entertainment team and all the favourite big-brand condiments including HP Sauce, Colman's Mustard and Marmite will all be available.

The cruise company is recruiting a tea and cake taster to sail on the ship to ensure that guests are getting a proper brew, and the cakes are practically perfect in every way. The successful applicant, who will need an exceptional palate and a sweet tooth, will be invited aboard MSC Magnifica sailing from Southampton in April to rigorously taste-test the ship's tea and cakes.

During the seven-day contract, a daily wage of tea and cake will be provided, and accommodation for the successful applicant and an assistant is also included as part of the job. For more information on the role and to apply click here

