The hunt is on for the best waterside pubs and eateries in Burton and South Derbyshire - thanks to the Canal and River Trust.

Whether it be The Waterfront, in Barton, or the Lakeside Bistro, in Moira, the deadline is looming for people to celebrate their favourite waterside pub, café or restaurant by nominating them for a Waterside Hospitality Award.

The Canal and River Trust, the charity which cares for 2,000 miles of historic waterways in England and Wales, launched the awards in August to celebrate the huge variety of waterside venues across the East Midlands.

Hundreds of nominations have already been made, with visits to a canalside café or riverside retreat as popular as ever with many people. The Trust is encouraging people to make sure that their favourite venue is on the judging shortlist before nominations close on Saturday, September 30.

To nominate a venue, just fill out a simple online survey with your view on the quality of food, drink and service offered by your local venues and, also importantly, how they make the most of their waterside setting.

Danny Brennan, chair of the Canal & River Trust's East Midlands Waterway Partnership, said; "We've had a fantastic response to the Waterside Hospitality Awards which just goes to show how highly people in the East Midlands value their waterways and the pubs, cafés and restaurants dotted along them.

"We'd encourage people to pay a visit to their favourite waterside watering hole then head online to give us their views and make sure that it's on the list.

"We've loads of entries for Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire in particular, so we're particularly keen to hear more people's views on venues in Lincolnshire and Derbyshire – you must have great waterside eateries and pubs too! Let us know about them so that we can get the broadest possible picture on great hospitality across the East Midlands and to ensure that Lincolnshire and Derbyshire's excellent venues are in with a chance of winning."

Nominations for the Canal and River Trust's Waterside Hospitality Awards can be made at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/wha.

The awards are divided into two types of venue, cafés and pubs/restaurants, with three awards for each: food and drink, service and value and waterside setting.

Nominations close on Saturday, September 30, and a judging panel will then choose a shortlist of finalists with winners to be announced at the Annual Public Meeting of the East Midlands Waterway Partnership on November 15.

