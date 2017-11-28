The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chinese restaurant is being pitted against the best in the Midlands in a bid to land a top award.

The Kwei Ping Restaurant, in Station Street, has been named a finalist in the British Chinese Food Awards.

The national competition asked for nominations from across the UK for restaurants serving top quality Chinese cuisine. Each nominated restaurant was then secretly visited by undercover judges before the list of finalists was decided upon.

The Kwei Ping has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best in Midlands category, along with four other restaurants, and is the only restaurant across Staffordshire and Derbyshire to have been shortlisted.

Julie Cheung, Kwei Ping manager, said: "We are both honoured and proud to be shortlisted as a finalist for the British Chinese Food Awards.

"We have been serving authentic Chinese food with passion and to our own high standards for more than 30 years and it's fantastic to have this recognised in a national competition.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the years."

The Kwei Ping staff will be attending the British Chinese Food Awards 2017 awards night on Sunday, December 10, at Hilton Heathrow along with all other finalists, where winners for each category will be announced.

The restaurant is a family-run Cantonese restaurant based in the town centre, headed by husband and wife team Loi and Julie Cheung.

For more than 30 years they been serving a wide-range of Oriental dishes.

Bosses said that all the dishes are freshly cooked to order and to customers' requirements, with healthy options available.

The British Chinese Food Awards not only celebrates Chinese cuisine, but also the entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and sheer raw talent of Chinese restaurateurs in the UK.

A spokesman said: "Over many generations, Chinese restaurants have forged the very character of some of the largest cities across the UK.

"Today, these restaurants bring the creativity, excitement and buzz into the community. We believe that's worth celebrating about.

"Encompassing the rich heritage and respecting the grass root traditions of Chinese culture, we launch ourselves into the 21st century where even today, food is often associated with health, wealth and happiness.

"Our awards encourage participation and will engage communities so that we can give well-deserved recognition to the most skilled in the industry.

"Working together with our judges, sponsors and stakeholders, the awards will celebrate the finest of Chinese food across Britain."

The most popular dishes at the Kwei Ping are:

1. Salt n Pepperpot spare ribs

2. Yuk Sung - starter

3. Sweet and Sour chicken

4. Chinese Chicken Curry

5. Special Chow Mein

When it comes to side dishes, the spicy chips are a big favourite and has become a signature accompaniment for the restaurant.