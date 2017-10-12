Love fizz but can't stomach hangovers? Well you're in luck – Lidl has unveiled what it says is a hangover free Prosecco just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The discount store's Prosecco Spumante is an organic version of the popular drink which will help banish that morning after feeling, says the supermarket chain.

The £7.99 fizz hits the shelves today, Thursday, October 12. Lidl has branches in Derby Street, Burton, Belmont Street, Swadlincote and Town Meadows Way, Uttoxeter, and is expected to be a hit.

The tipple is alcoholic, but has less sulphites in it, which are said to cause hangovers.

The drink has a "bright aroma of pear and white peach", said the spokesman.

Shoppers are expected to clear shelves of the limited edition bottles ahead of the party season as Prosecco continues to grow in popularity.

According to industry body International Wines and Spirits Record, the UK Prosecco market is expected to soar by more than 17 per cent by 2020 to 8.3 million cases, making it double the size of the US market which is predicted to reach 4.2 million cases by then.

Globally, sales of Prosecco are set to rocket by 36 per cent over the next five years, giving the Italian bubbly 9.2 per cent of the sparkling wine market.

By comparison, Champagne sales are only expected to rise by 1 per cent while Cava will remain unchanged.

Lidl's master of wine Richard Bampfield said: "We’ve all had that shocking wine hangover. This is sometimes attributed to the sulphite preservatives used in wine to keep them fresher for longer.

"Generally, organic wine producers use a lower level of sulphites in the production process, which means they are less likely to contribute to hangovers.

"So if you don’t react well to sulphites, you could be saying good riddance to hangovers with Lidl’s Organic Prosecco Spumante."