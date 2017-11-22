Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Black Friday looming everyone is on the look-out for a deal - and a good one at that. Asda has launched a fantastic offer on its award-winning Yellow Label Prosecco giving savvy shoppers the chance to get their hands on a bottle of fizz for less.

The popular bubbly is now available as a six for £25 deal - that works out to less than £4.20 per bottle - so what's not to like?

The offer, launched on Wednesday, November 22, and available throughout the month, gives consumers the chance to stock up on the nation's favourite fizz ahead of the festive season.

An Asda spokesperson said: "Ideal as an aperitif, with seafood, or to sip with any spicy dish, the Yellow Label Prosecco won Silver at the 2017 Decanter Awards and Bronze at the prestigious International Wine Challenge."

Sounds just perfect to us. The offer is available nationwide but just online, and is only valid as part of the six for £25 offering, reports the Nottingham Post

You can bag the deal here

