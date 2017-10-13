The Midlands' biggest ever vegan event is set to take place later this month and will feature 160 stalls, more than 50 talks and cookery demos, live stage entertainment all weekend and countless other attractions.

The 10th annual West Midlands Vegan Festival will take place in Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 and is an annual celebration and promotion of ethical, compassionate, eco-friendly plant based diets and lifestyles. It is the longest running exclusively vegan festival in the UK, making it the perfect introduction to the vegan lifestyle.

Last year's event was a huge success – the biggest ever in its nine year history - and organisers are staging the event on an even larger scale this year to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary.

Event organiser Kevin White, said, "I'm really proud of last year's show. We've had an amazing turnout, some wonderful feedback and many more people saying that they'll be going vegan as a result of attending.

"It was our most successful festival to date, with a 1,000+ increase in visitors over the weekend! Veganism is now a fashionable and accessible lifestyle choice and this event has given many people all the answers they've needed to enable them to achieve their dream of going vegan, too.

"I have been really inspired this year – with a big expansion for the event's 10th anniversary special, which is my most ambitious challenge yet – with more attractions, stalls and space than ever before! This will be a unique event, on a massive scale, promoting and celebrating the vegan lifestyle like never before!"

The 2017 festival will include more mouth-watering food and ethical products than ever, with more than 160 stalls including clothes, makeup, skincare and food, cookery demos, live entertainment throughout the weekend, an all vegan bar, fun kids activities, raffles, competitions and lots of free food to try.

There's now no need to miss out on cheese if you're thinking about going vegan, with The Naturally Vegan Food Company who will be offering a quintessential selection of flavoursome, hand-made vegan cheeses using organic ingredients. And you'll be spoiled for choice with Good Carma Foods who will also be offering their special range of plant-based cheeses.

Badgers Dairy and Egg Free will be selling its range of chilled products, including coleslaw, potato salad and 'egg' mayonnaise, which has to be tried to be believed.

Jack Bakes will be making an appearance as one of the many stalls exhibiting at the event for the first time. A cake maker since childhood, Sarah went vegan in 2013 and now creates only vegan cakes, and they are all gluten-free with some sugar-free too.

And if you have a sweet tooth and are missing the Mars bars and Snickers, Lakeside Ethical Treats‏, the world's biggest mobile vegan sweet shop, will be on-hand to offer some irresistible vegan alternatives.

Wolverhampton based caterers Home Kitchen - Vegan have wowed the crowds at the West Midlands Vegan Festival in recent years with their delicious, authentic Indian meals and will be offering Indian vegan curries with lentils, chickpeas, mixed veg, rice, naan, mock chilli chicken, mock chicken tikka masala, mock punjabi keema, pakoras and samosas.

If you're looking for fashion, bags, accessories and more, Hempish will be on hand with their unique range of sustainable hemp and bamboo products from source. Multi award winning organic, natural, vegan and handmade UK skincare brand Heavenly Organics will also be there.

Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary will be fund-raising and raising awareness of the plight of farmed animals. They'll be selling a wide range of clothing, cards, gifts and lots more.

The West Midlands Vegan Festival will be held at the Wolves Civic, outdoors and in the Art Gallery (with 30 stalls) from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. Entry is £1 on the door, with under 16s free. For more details visit www.veggies.org.uk

