A leading Burton supermarket is launching the 'Dracula's Devil Garlic Bread' at its Wellington Road store – and it's 600 per cent stronger than a traditional garlic flatbread.

Morrisons have released the potent 10 inch bread as a limited edition creation, guaranteed to keep vampires away this Halloween.

To help achieve its super-strength status, each ghoulishly garlicky bread is created exclusively at the Morrisons fresh pizza counter, where experts blend three different types of concentrated garlic as part of a unique recipe.

Jenny Dixon, pizza buyer at Morrisons said; "For all those families who wanted to be truly prepared, this product will scare away even the most determined vampires. Perhaps one to avoid on first dates though."

According to Morrisons garlic growers, the effects of Dracula's Devil Garlic Bread could last up to 12 hours, so green apples, fresh mint and parsley are all recommended to help neutralise any lingering garlic breath.

The Dracula's Devil Garlic Bread will be available from Morrisons pizza counters at £1.60 until Sunday, November 5. For more information or to find your local store visit morrisons.com. The bread is also available from the store in Swadlincote

Why do vampires fear garlic?

With its strong health, antibiotic and insect repelling qualities, garlic has been a natural deterrent to keep blood-suckering insects at bay since ancient times. It's believed this is where the connection to vampires originates.

