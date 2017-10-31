Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An empty unit which is the former home of Burton's popular cycling shop Sheffield Cycles is set to be converted into a pizza restaurant and coffee shop - with a nod to the building's lengthy history.

Pizza Galore and Electric Cafe will create between 12 and 14 new jobs in a mixture of full and part-time roles when the "new concept" eatery opens at the end of November or early December.

The Electric Cafe, which will operate as a coffee shop for daytime customers, pays tribute to the East Midlands Electricity Board, which operated from the premises before it became Sheffield Cycles, in Station Street, Burton.

Owners, business partners Gerard Henson, and Tony Wrighton, both in their 50s and from Lichfield, said Burton was the perfect fit for the budding firm.

Mr Henson said: "We decided on Burton due to a combination of finding the right premises for its size and location and we found the old Sheffield Cycles shop. It has a good frontage which gives us exposure and there is a lot of passing traffic and footfall. We are also familiar with Burton as we are local, from Lichfield."

He said Pizza Galore would be the first of its kind in the country.

He said: "It is emulating something we have seen elsewhere with a bit of a difference. We will offer quality and freshness, using fresh ingredients but will have a 'no limits' offer in the evening, where our pizzas will be cooked in the pizza oven and there will be 12 different flavours.

"These will be then cut into pieces and offered around the tables with different flavours to try. So from a customer's point of view it will offer more variety as well as the old favourites.

"This is a one-off thing but we have aspirations to grow. It is trial and error, a new concept and we thought why not Burton?

"We just felt Burton was right and it had gone through difficult times previously and there now seems to be activity around the properties that have been standing empty for a while which is of a benefit to us."

While Electric Cafe will open during the day, Pizza Galore will open in the evenings with around 120 seats, and is expected to launch towards the end of November, early December.

The businessmen will receive the pizza oven from Italy this week.

Work on the former Sheffield Cycles shop, which closed earlier this year after more than 30 years, is now taking place.

An application to change the use of the shop into a restaurant was recently approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

More details about the new venture and how to apply for jobs is available by visiting www.pizzagalore.co.uk/wearehiring-pizzagalore

