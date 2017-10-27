The landlady of a popular Burton pub is hosting her very first ale festival four months after taking her place behind the bar in June.

Mandy Addis, 51, took over the Coopers Tavern, in Cross Street, in June after the previous landlord decided to move on.

Now, she is holding a Devilishly Dark Ale Festival at the pub to celebrate the best dark ales the country has to offer.

She said: "The previous landlady used to hold ale festivals every year in August, and they were extremely popular. We wanted to do one, and with Halloween just around the corner we saw the perfect opportunity."

She says the festival, which began on Thursday, has proven to be popular so far, with dozens of people sampling the ales.

There will be live music and even a fancy dress competition for the scariest costume on Saturday night, October 28, while staff will be entering into the spirit by also dressing up.

Burton is famed for its brewing heritage, and Mrs Addis said she aimed to preserve its heritage by featuring the best ales in the pub at the festival, with 15 different ales on offer.

She said: "It's been difficult to call which ale is the most popular, as people have only been having each one as half pints. Having a smaller amount means that they can try them all out.

"We've had a really good reception on all of them. I will definitely be getting some of them back as one of our guest ales."

Mrs Addis took over the pub on June 26 and said she is loving every minute.

She said: "I absolutely love it. It is the best thing I ever did. We have some great locals coming in wanting a good pint of beer and that is what we give them.

"Now, holding this festival, I hope more people can see that we have not changed. The pub is still as lively as ever, and we want to keep it like that. I love the atmosphere of the pub - it's never boring!"

Since taking on the pub, she has even had a few famous faces pay her a visit including comedian and TV presenter Dom Joly and pal Ollie Smith, a TV food and wine expert.

The Devilishly Dark Ale Festival kicked off on Thursday, October 26 and will continue until Sunday, October 29.

Where to find Burton-brewed ales near you

Marston's

Marston's brews its flagship ale – Pedigree - at its brewery in Shobnall Road, Burton. Bass traditional draught ale, which dates back to 1777 when the Bass Brewery was founded by William Bass in the town, is brewed here on license.

The Boot Inn

The Boot Inn, in Repton, offers a bar, restaurant and micro-brewery, brewing its very own Boot beer. Other ales such as Clod Hopper, Tuffer's Old and Repton Cross are also available to try.

Burton Old Cottage Beer Company

Having won the West Midlands Beer of the Year Award, the Burton Old Cottage Beer Company is one of Burton's brewing gems. Halcyon Daze, Cloughy's Cloud, Stour and Cottage IPA are brewed in Hawkins Lane, Burton.

Tower Brewery

Located in Glensyl Way, off Wharf Road, Tower Brewery offer a variety of classic Burton brewed-ales, such as Salt's Burton Ale, Tower Bitter, Imperial and Gone for a Burton.

Burton Bridge Brewery

The first of the small brewers to set up shop in the town at a time when Bass and Ind Coope dominated British brewing. Stairway to Heaven and Draught Burton Ale are highlights of its repertoire. The company is based in Bridge Street, Burton.

Gates Burton

The Gates Brewery is a small micro-brewery situated in Shobnall with flagship ales such as Reservoir Premium and Reservoir Pale.

Blackhole Brewery

Award-winning ales brewed at the Blackhole Bewery, at Imex Business Park, in Burton, include Black Hole Bitter, Cosmic, Red Dwarf and Super Nova.

Heritage Brewing Company

Victoria Pale Ale, St Modwen Golden Ale, Offilers' Best Bitter, Masterpiece India Pale Ale, Charrington Oatmeal Stout and Charrington IPA are available to taste at the National Brewery Centre, in Horninglow Street, in the town.

Molson Coors

Molson Coors Brewing Company has its headquarters in High Street, Burton, on the original site of Bass Brewery HQ. The firm boasts some of the UK's most popular lagers, such as Carling and Coors Light, which can be found in many pubs around the country.

If we missed out which brewery to find your favourite tipple, let us know by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk

