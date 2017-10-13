People who enjoy supping on a good drink do not have long left to wait for a charity Love Gin night in Burton. The Donna Louise Children's Hospice will be holding the Love Gin event at Burto Albion's Pirelli Stadium, in Princess Way, from 7.30pm on Friday, October 20.

Tickets are on sale now and anyone who is interested is urged to get their hands on them fat before they sell out.

During the night experts from Nelson's Gin of Uttoxeter will guide guests through a botanical gin-tasting adventure. There will be a wide range of unique gins available, each matched with a selection of mixers and garnishes to create some unusual flavours.

(Image: Getty)

Zoë Gregory, events manager at the Donna Louise, said: "This is Donna Louise's third gin-tasting event, but our first one in Burton. Our previous Love Gin events have been hugely popular and tickets sold out in days. So we're back by popular demand and this time we're heading to Burton.

"Our Burton event promises to be another great night where guests can enjoy a relaxed drink with friends and try out a few unusual gin flavour combinations. Tickets are on sale now."

Tickets for the Love Gin event cost £20 which includes entrance, a welcome drink, food and a balloon glass which guests can take home with them.

Tickets and more information is available at www.donnalouisetrust.org. All proceeds from the night will benefit the Donna Louise Children's Hospice and Burton Albion Community Trust, the football club's charity arm.

