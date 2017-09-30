A Derbyshire chef is hoping he has the recipe for success after discovering he is in the mix for a prestigious award.

Rob Taylor, who runs the kitchen at The Boot, in Repton, has been nominated by South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler for the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award after impressing her with his culinary talent. He will compete with a host of chefs from across the country who also have their eyes on the prize.

Rob, who will be assessed by an expert panel before a cook-off, judged by celebrity chef Paul Merret, a regular guest on Saturday Kitchen, will be awarded the prize in February at the House of Commons if he makes the mark.

He said: "I was delighted to be nominated for this fabulous award, it is particularly pleasing to realise how much customers enjoy your food. My team and I work hard to make sure our dishes are well thought out, following nature and its seasons to let our food do the talking for us. Recognition, for a job well done, is what drives us all on and gives us great job satisfaction."

For Rob, cooking was a passion he didn't even know he had until he started working at The Boot as a labourer while it was being extended. When the head chef was short staffed, Rob stepped in to help out and it was then his love for cooking grew.

Over the next four years, Rob went to college to study the profession becoming first an apprentice chef, then sous chef and was two years ago appointed head chef at the Repton pub. Shortly afterwards the pub won the AA Pub of The Year Award (England) 2016-17.

Heather Wheeler said: "I am proud to have been asked by sponsors of the award, Nestlé Professional and The British Beer and Pub Association, to nominate a local chef for Pub Chef of the Year. I had no hesitation in nominating Rob Taylor from The Boot, in Repton. The food Rob produces is really of an exceptional standard and his presentation is amazing.

"This is consistent across the whole varied menu, which changes regularly, and this has served to make The Boot one of the best places to dine out in the area. Good luck Rob I wish you every success."

The award is sponsored by Nestlé Professional and run by the British Beer and Pub Association and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group which is a cross-party group of MPs who highlight the contribution of brewing and pubs to the UK economy and society.

The nation's politicians clearly take their beer very seriously as this is the largest All-Party Group in Parliament.

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: "With pubs serving around a billion meals each year it is important to recognise the contribution pub chefs make to the eating out experience in this country.

"The outstanding range of culinary options that span from breakfast to evening meals demonstrates the huge wealth of creativity in pub kitchens, big and small.

"Many leading, well-known celebrity chefs have ventured into the pub arena helping to further boost the quality of food in pubs, while still making it an affordable treat.

"Our aim is to highlight the talented chefs around the country, help spot future stars and encourage more young people to consider training and working as a chef in a pub."

The Boot named Pub of the Year 2016

The Boot, in Repton, which until three years ago was derelict, received the Pub of the Year award last year at the AA Hospitality Awards, which took place in London on June 26, 2016.

The 17th century coaching inn was taken over by independent pub company Bespoke Inns in 2014 after being closed for several years.

The pub underwent a £250,000 refurbishment, that took seven months to complete, and reopened its doors to the public in February last year. Not only does the pub serve freshly-prepared food, created by head chef Rob Taylor, but to also luxury accommodation in nine bespoke bedrooms.

However, that is not the only string to its bow. The popular pub also offers a range of handcrafted beers brewed in its own micro-brewery, The Boot Brewery.