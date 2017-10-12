'Tis the season to be jolly, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. It's less than three months until Christmas and the shops are filling up on festive goodies - including an array of advent calendars and selection boxes.

It's the time of year when we feel a little nostalgic and for lovers of selection boxes you will be in for a treat with a Dairy Milk classics box.

With less than three month to go, chocolate manufacturer Cadbury has put together this nostalgic selection box for children of the 1970s and 1980s and everyone at the Burton Mail is looking forward to receiving them in their Christmas stocking.

It will allow you to relive your childhood and tear off some of that old-school tin foil and retro packaging, writes the Birmingham Mail.

The beloved chocolate brand is selling a box of all its Dairy Milk classics. These include bars of Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Whole Nut, Dairy Milk Caramel, and the popular Fruit and Nut bar.

Cadbury describes it as: "A special Christmas selection box which contains a classic collection of Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Whole Nut, Dairy Milk Caramel and Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut in Cadbury heritage wraps.

"An original Cadbury Christmas gift to wish 'Merry Christmas' which makes a great Christmas gift or stocking filler."

The 460g Retro Selection Box is available for £4.47 at wilko.com

