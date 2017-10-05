If you love roast beef, take a trip to a Hungry Horse restaurant where fans of the nation's favourite meat dish can enjoy a tasty of beef inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap.

Hungry Horse, a pub restaurant with outlets in Stretton and Swadlincote, is inviting foodies in Burton and South Derbyshire to get their hands on their very own Beef Yorkie Wrap.

Roast beef and Yorkshire pudding is one of the nation's best-loved Sunday lunches, and the Mill House, in Milford Drive, Stretton, introduced its Roast Beef Yorkie Wrap more than a year ago as an innovative spin on the traditional meal.

The Beef Yorkie Wrap, which is now available in all Hungry Horse pubs across the country including The Tall Chimney, at the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote, features tender roast beef wrapped in a large Yorkshire pudding, served with chips, lashings of gravy and horseradish sauce, and can be enjoyed for less than £6.

Chris Conchie, Brand Controller for Hungry Horse, said: "We're really proud of our menu innovation, our wrap has been a top seller on our menu for more than a year, and we're thrilled the dish is getting the recognition and popularity it deserves."