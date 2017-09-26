A commemorative tipple has been launched in Burton to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mercian Regiment.

The special ale was launched at the Devonshire Arms, in Station Street, in association with Burton Bridge Brewery to celebrate the milestone.

Members of the regiment, including Corporal Philip Thornton, Corporal Michael Neal and Lieutenant Corporal James Marsland, were present at the pub today, Monday, September 25, to be the first to taste the Regimental Ale, under the watchful eye of Jason Bridges, landlord of the Devonshire.

Not only will the Mercian Regiment ale be sold at the Devonshire, it will also be available in officers and juniors' messes at the regiment's barracks in Whittington.

Private Stuart McClean, of the Mercian Regiment, was among those to witness the regiment being presented with the cask ale at the Burton pub.

He said: "On September 1, 2007, the Mercian Regiment was formed and it was our 10-year anniversary a few weeks ago so the local brewery kindly decided to launch an ale in commemoration. It will be sold in messes of officers and juniors and in local area. We have huge affiliation with Staffordshire."

Mr Bridges said: "We are here to support the Mercian Regiment and selling cask beer, hoping it will go really well. It is produced down the road in the Burton Bridge Brewery, which has been producing here for 30 years and we are hoping to sell quite a bit of it.

"We are looking forward to people coming in and trying it and giving their opinion.

"It is great to support the Mercian Regiment in Burton. I have a bit to do with the regiment as my uncle Douglas Bridges was involved in the Mercian heavily and I get involved when I can and the chance to launch this ale from our pub is lovely."

