Food lovers are invited to tantalise their taste buds with dishes from around the world as a festival returns to South Derbyshire.

The Swadlincote International Food and Drink Festival will be returning to the High Street and the Delph public square for its third successive year – and organisers have promised that it will be bigger and better than ever.

It will feature local and national traders selling, among other things, award-winning pies, game and exotic meats, Mexican street food, posh fish fingers and jerk charcoal barbecue kebabs.

Those who like a tipple or two can enjoy beers and ciders, flavoured gin and vodka liqueurs among the beveridges.

The festival takes place from 10am to 6pm on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, October 15.

Top chefs, including "The Wild Chef" Ralph Skripek from the Butler's Pantry in Micklover, will be demonstrating their skills and passing on handy culinary tips on the Sunday.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "The variety of stalls and the entertainment schedule at this year's festival is absolutely stunning – we've really raised the bar high.

"People always tell us that they want to see unique events in Swadlincote to complement its thriving shops and businesses and the International Food and Drink Festival is certainly one of those."

Adding an extra course to the weekend will be international arts, crafts, clothing and gift stalls, a continental bar and live entertainment, including The Surfin' Llamas.

A "Spot the Dish Trail" can also be found around the town, with shops and businesses displaying pictures of dishes and where they are from. The trail can be downloaded from the Swadlincote Town Team Facebook page or a free spotter form can be picked up from Swadlincote Tourist Information Centre at Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street.

Completed forms which are returned by 4pm on Sunday, October 15, will be entered into a prize draw.

