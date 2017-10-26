Wetherspoon pubs up and down the country are now offering self-serve coffee machines - meaning free refills of all sorts of coffees.

More than 100 of the pubs already have the new self-serve coffee machines, which can be used to to make filter coffees, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos, flat whites and lattes. Unlimited refills of tea will also be available to customers.

While the Lord Burton, in Burton's High Street, the Sir Nigel Gresley, in Swadlincote, The Old Swan, in Uttoxeter and haven't yet got the machines, they are expected to be rolled out in all of the chains across the country by the middle of next month. The Shoulder of Mutton in Ashby, however, has got one of the machines and staff say it has been very popular.

(Image: JD Wetherspoon)

In a statement, a spokesman for the pub chain said: "We have now installed easy-to-use self-serve coffee machines in approximately 100 pubs across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with all pubs set to offer this service by mid-November.

"Our new machines offer a quick, easy, consistent-quality Lavazza coffee every time - and the self-serve system now speeds up service at the bar for everyone.

"All of our coffees and teas are available using this new machine, including our new flat white option - now added to our coffee range."

