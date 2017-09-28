Fund-raisers in Burton and South Derbyshire are preparing for one of the largest charity events of the year – the World's Biggest Coffee Morning hosted by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The big event, taking place on Friday, September 29, will see people all over the country host their own coffee morning for others; providing cakes, tea, coffee, biscuits and other delicious treats - and all to raise money for charity. And there's still time to get involved - just put on the kettle, throw in a few cakes and get fund-raising for the cause.

All proceeds will be donated to Macmillan, a charity that looks to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer in the UK.

Macmillan is urging everyone to get involved, either by hosting a coffee morning or by attending one. Last year, 7,904 coffee mornings were held across the East Midlands region, raising almost £2.2m to help provide essential support for people with the disease.

If you want to donate to Macmillan but simply don't have time to organise your own coffee morning – fear not. We've put together a list of all the coffee morning's taking place near you that you're more than welcome attend.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands

Staff at Derbyshire homebuilder David Wilson Homes East Midlands are popping their kettles on at all of the firm's development homes in Derbyshire on Friday, September 29, between 10am and 5.30pm, where the on-site staff will be offering visitors a hot drink and a slice of cake in exchange for a donation.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "Our hard-working staff want to do something a little different on their tea break on Friday and holding a communal coffee morning is a great way to show our support for the valuable work being done by Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We want to help Macmillan raise as much money as they can to support those who are affected by cancer, and we encourage everyone to join in and do the same so that together we can make the World's Biggest Coffee Morning even bigger and better than ever."

Where: Shepherd's Rest, Forest Road, Burton, DE13 9TP.

Nursery Fields, Atherstone Road, Measham, DE12 7EJ.

Time: 10am to 5.30pm on Friday, September 29.

Honda School of Motorcycling

Honda School of Motorcycling, based at Donington Park, Castle Donington, is inviting regular clients and those just curious about motorcycling to call in for coffee and cake, while supporting the Macmillan cause.

Neil Brown, who runs the school said: "We are always looking for an excuse to eat cake, but this is the first year we have taken part in the Macmillan fund-raiser.

"Donington Park will certainly provide an interesting alternative venue for those who like to support the World's Biggest Coffee Morning and, of course coffee, cakes and motorcycles mix very well, as anyone who has visited Matlock on a Sunday afternoon will testify."

Where: The Honda School of Motorcycling, Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP.

Time: From 9am on Friday, September 29.

St Modwen's Church

St Modwen's Church, in Burton, is holding an annual coffee morning on tomorrow, Thursday, September 28, between 10am and noon for the cause

Where: St Modwen's Church, Market Place, Burton.

Time: 10am to noon on Thursday, September 28.

Marks and Spencer, Burton

Excitement is certainly building across the country as preparations for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning get under way. And cake lovers can look forward to a fun-filled, superhero themed event at Marks and Spencer in Cooper's Square shopping centre in Burton on Friday, September 29.

M&S Burton is encouraging shoppers to join staff for a coffee and a sweet treat as they pull out all the stops, including a themed photoshoot for children.

Younger M&S customers will be given the chance to have their photo taken against a unique backdrop featuring familiar and beloved characters, including Marvel's Avengers and the Alice in Wonderland characters. In keeping with the day’s festivities, M&S Burton staff will be dressing up as popular superheroes. East Staffordshire Mayor Simon Gaskin is also set to visit the store to judge the staff cake bake competition.

Rose Bedfrod, store manager at M&S Burton, said: "We'll have lots of fun activities happening at our World's Biggest Coffee Morning event on Friday, September 29, and hope to see as many of our customers as possible as we raise a mug to help beat cancer. The annual Coffee Morning is a great way to bring friends, family and communities together, all whilst raising funds for a fantastic cause. We hope that this year's event will be our most successful yet!"

Where: Marks and Spencer, Coopers Square shopping centre, Burton.

Time: All morning.

Mount Pleasant Care Home

Mount Pleasant care home in Winshill will be getting out the coffee mugs on Friday, September 29.

All are welcome to pop along to the home and enjoy a piece of home-made cake and a cup of coffee between 2pm and 4pm.

Home manager Nikki Kelly said: "We would love to welcome people from the local community to come and see our beautiful home and to share some coffee and cake with us – raising money for a very worthy cause at the same time. As well as coffee and cakes we will have a small tombola and we are holding our own 'Bake Off' competition."

Where: Mount Pleasant Care Home, Hollow Lane, Winshill, DE15 0DR.

Time: 2pm to 4pm on Friday, September 29.

Bobo's Coffee Shop

Bobo's Coffee Shop raised more than £600 for Macmillan last year and is hoping to top that this time.

With all cake sales going directly to the charity, staff at Bobo's are appealing to anyone who is able to donate cake or biscuits on the day so they can raise as much as possible.

Where: Bobo's Coffee Shop, Craythorne Farm, Stretton, DE13 0AZ.

Time: 10am – 4pm on Friday, September 29.

Professional Technical

Professional Technical, a technical recruitment company in Burton, is inviting members of the public to come along and taste their home-made cakes donated by employees, family and friends.

This year's coffee morning is extra special to staff at the company as the husband of one of the employees has terminal cancer, said a spokesman.

The firm is supporting the event to raise awareness of Macmillan services and the great things the charity does.

He said: "We are holding the event as the husband of one of our employees, Fay has terminal cancer and we feel we would like to support and raise awareness of Macmillan services and the great things they do as a charity."

The fund-raising had already got under way in Woodville:

Co-operative funeral home, Woodville

South Derbyshire District Council chairman Michael Stanton took an unusual coffee break with Woodville residents today, Wednesday, September 27 - at a funeral home.

He joined members of the business community who came together to back the fund-raising effort at Co-operative Funeral Service in Granville Street, in Woodville.

The Buckley Bakehouse in Swadlincote provided the cakes, with other businesses contributing raffle and tombola prizes. Among the prizes was a Co-op hamper, a £30 Morrisons gift voucher, a picnic basket, vouchers for Bretby Garden Centre and Toons Furniture, a box of Dove products, perfumed candles and a cushion donated by John Mills Curtains, of Swadlincote.

There was also a display of innovative jewellery, which allowed those present to emboss the fingerprint of a loved one, as well as Avon products and glassware that could be personalised. They managed to raise an impressive £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Shirley Horn took a different approach to raising money for the cause.

She created a 'Hunky Christmas quilt' to fund-raise for Macmillan after a family member passed away from secondary cancer.

You can donate and also enter yourself in a raffle to win the quilt by following the link here.

If you're holding a Coffee Morning and we haven't mentioned you, we'd love to see your pictures and don't forget to tell us how much you made for the cause. Send your photos to paige.oldfield@burtonmail.co.uk.

If a coffee mornings not your thing you can still donate Macmillan online by visiting www.macmillan.org.uk/donate.

