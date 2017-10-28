What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than a boozy advent calendar? Well you can now raise a glass every day in the run up to the holiday thanks to Aldi.

The store, which has branches in Horninglow Street, Burton, the Pipeworks, Swadlincote and Huntspill Road, Hillton, is launching a wine advent calendar containing 24 mini bottles of red, white, rose and fizz – including Merlot and Chablis – for a tipsy countdown to December 25.

The calendar can be found in stores and online from November 1 and costs £49.99 – coming in at around £2 a bottle. It contains 200ml bottles, which is slightly bigger than a medium glass.

All wines behind the 24 doors are French, apart from the sparkling options which are from Italy and Spain. The advent calendar comes in a blue and red cardboard box with a picture or a festive reindeer on the front.

The announcement of the advent calendar follows on from news that Aldi is also launching a three litre jeraboam of Prosecco DOCG, on November 14, priced at £39.99. The bottle is the equivalent of six regular sized bottles, has an 11 per cent ABV and is from Venato, Italy.

The Prosecco is described as having a "pale straw colour, the nose is light with a reassurance of fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower."

