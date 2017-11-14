The video will start in 8 Cancel

A culinary comedian whose off-the-wall show involves a DIY cookery demonstration using power tools is making his East Staffordshire stage bow.

George Egg: DIY Chef will "fry" his best on stage at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton, on Saturday, November 25 and venue bosses are expecting a mad scramble for tickets and a cracking show.

Egg's act follows the scenario that a health scare has seen Egg banished from his family kitchen. He seeks refuge in his garden shed, where his "imagination and resourcefulness" lead him to build an improvised kitchen there instead.

During an inventive evening of stand-up and live cookery, Egg prepares a breakfast, lunch and dinner using a wallpaper stripper, heat gun, paper shredder and host of other power tools, office equipment, hair-dressing appliances and gardening implements.

And the audience get to eat the food, which critics have dubbed "surprisingly good", at the end.

The Independent wrote: "The wonderfully-talented George Egg is genuinely unique."

The Scotsman's review read: "Trust us, you won’t believe how good the food is."

He sold out his shows at the 2017 Edinburgh and Brighton Fringe Festivals, where he came out of his shell to win a host of five-and-four-star rave reviews.

His last show, and his Edinburgh debut in 2015 - George Egg: Anarchist Cook - was also a total sell out.

It won him the Spirit Of The Fringe Award and he toured the show extensively on a 60-plus-date tour throughout the UK, as well as abroad at festivals in New Zealand, Estonia, Norway and the Netherlands.

Sell out runs at the Soho Theatre and numerous festival, arts centre and theatre appearances led to cookery slot on BBC Radio Four’s Loose Ends and The Comedy Club.

A statement from his management reads: "As a professional and sought-after comedian for the last two decades, George has performed internationally, both on stage and on the television. He has also been the support act for Lee Mack, Micky Flanagan and Jack Dee."

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, priced at £12, are available by calling 01283 508100.

