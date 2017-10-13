Now the month of October has arrived, dare-devils and thrill-seekers in Burton and South Derbyshire will be already preparing for one of the spookiest nights of the year – Halloween.

Although some of you might be too old for trick or treating, haunted venues across the region are making sure you don't miss out on the fun by hosting ghost tours scary enough to make your hair curl - and aren't for the faint-hearted.

Here are some of the spookiest events taking place near you taking place on Tuesday, October 31 - Halloween!

Haunted Abbey Tour, Burton Abbey

If embarking on this tour, prepared to be taken on a journey of sacrifice and murder - as well as being introduced to the reportedly still active ghosts of Burton town.

This tour will teach you about Burton's connection with Lord Nelson, Henry VIII and the gory battles of both the English civil war and the war of the roses.

Nicknamed the 'Haunted Walk', you will explore the Abbey in complete darkness and encounter several visitations from ghosts – the tour claimed they saw seven during the tour of Halloween 2005.

Burton Abbey was founded in the seventh or ninth century by St Modwen. The Abbey was mentioned in the Domesday Book, when it was said to control lands in Winshill, Stapenhill, Coton in the Elms, Caldwell and Ticknall.

The walk is for groups of 10 and lasts for one hour. If you wish to go on the tour with a group of less than ten, the tour can take your booking but you must ring for terms and conditions. Contact 07936402865 or email chris@burtonghostandhistorywork.co.uk for availability and bookings.

Alternatively, you can book online by following the link here.

Burton town tour

Burton has a secret that few of know – this tour will allow you to hear about the most haunted estate in Europe: A tragic little girl, the last Christian martyr to be burned alive in England and other murder mayhem and ghostly sightings.

Where: Burton town centre

When: Book to consult a time and place

Price: £10 per head for a group of 10

Contact 07936 402865 or email chris@burtonghostandhistorywork.co.uk for availability and bookings.

Sinai Park House, Burton

The history Sinai Park House, in Shobnall Road, goes back to the Roman times and perhaps even earlier. The house was used to dispense justice, often including trials for witchcraft - the local gibbet, used to hang those accused, was only a couple of fields away.

During the Dissolution of the Monasteries in the 1530s, Sinai was taken over by the Paget family, who use the house as a hunting lodge and later farmed the land until the 1900s.

According to reports, there are Elizabethan travellers caught up in bloody combats who never left the site. The most visited ghosts include farmers who poisoned their wives, ghostly horse drawn carts and carriages, not to mention a white lady on the bridge over the moat.

Sinai Park House and its grounds are so full of spooky happenings that both Channel 4's Time Team and Living's Most Haunted have filmed there.

Where: Sinai Park House, Shobnall Road, Burton

When: Book to consult a time for a ghost hunt.

Price: £15 per head for a group of 15

Contact 07936 402865 or email chris@burtonghostandhistorywork.co.uk for availability and bookings.

Alternatively, you can book online by following the link here.

The pub tour, Burton

If you're feeling a little apprehensive about your ghost tour, why not have a drink to calm the nerves? This walk will cover some of the most haunted venues in Burton town – and the spirit of a ghost isn't the only spirit you'll come across.

After your guide tells a ghostly story outside the pub, you'll then be taken inside to meet the ghosts and have a drink afterwards.

The walk, lasting two hours, is £10 per head for a group of 10.

Where: Burton town centre

When: Book to consult a time and place

Price: £10 per head for a group of 10

Contact 07936402865 or email chris@burtonghostandhistorywork.co.uk for availability and bookings.

Alternatively, you can book online by following the link here.

Gresley Old Hall, Church Gresley

Gresley Old Hall, in Church Gresley, is a haunted house with a terrifying history. The hall, built in 1543, stands in the grounds of an old priory and has been used for many purposes during its lifetime.

With many ghost hunters returning here in their attempts to capture paranormal activity, it seems that soon there will be real evidence of the hauntings of this very spooky location.

Dating back to the 16th Century, the haunted Derbyshire hall was built from the remains of the old priory which has stood on the site since the early 1100's until 1500's. Gresley Hall has been used as many things such as a pottery house and a farming house and has, over time, home many farming families.

The current house has an array of floors, some which have not been touched since the 19 century. At the top most attics, Victorian graffiti can still be seen on the lime wash walls.

The hall has produced some of the most frightening activity during past investigations, according to ghost tour organisers. Voices have been heard on abandoned and decaying upper floors, as well as the sound of dragging coming from empty rooms. Footsteps have been heard approaching but no one has appeared.

On the lower floors, whispered conversations can be heard along with sightings of unexplainable light anomalies. You can join the team on a ghost hunt as you are taken on a journey of secrets, mystery and intrigue of the old haunted hall – if you dare.

This event has now sold out. However, visit here to be notified if there are any return tickets.

History of Halloween: Where did it all start?

Falling between autumn and winter, Halloween is seen as a time of celebration and superstition.

The famous holiday is thought to have been originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where revellers would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts.

In the eighth century, Popo Gregory III designed November 1 as a time to honour all saints and martyrs; the holiday, All Saint's Day, combined some of the traditions of Samhain. The night was known as All Hallows' Eve and later, Halloween – a holiday enjoyed by many around the world.

