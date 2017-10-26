For both children and adults, Halloween can be one of the most exciting occasions of the year. Leading high street shops have stocked costumes since the beginning of September as eager fans prepare for the upcoming fright night on Tuesday, October 31.

Whether you opt for Pennywise the Dancing Clown or The Joker, how do you know the Halloween costume you are buying is safe?

Concerns over flammable Halloween get-ups were raised back in 2014 when the daughter of Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman was left badly burnt after her witch outfit went up in flames when she brushed against a candle.

The eight-year-old was left with severe burns on her legs, while rescuers who came to her aid were left with second degree burns on their hands and arms.

(Image: Getty)

Group manager for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Steve Ratcliffe, said: "I'm sure many children will have already chosen their spooky costumes, but I'd like to ask parents to exercise caution when buying fancy dress costumes and to check the labelling to ensure they comply with fire safety regulations.

"That said, parents should not rely on CE markings as a sure sign of fire safety, and therefore I'd advise that children wearing costumes are kept well away from any naked flames, whether from a tea light in a pumpkin, or a gas, electric or open fire. I would recommend using electric tea lights as a safe alternative to traditional tea lights to minimise the risk of fire.

"If the worse does happen and clothing catches fire, STOP, DROP and ROLL should be adopted to smother and put out the flames. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween."

Here's how to keep your child safe this Halloween:

Look out for an EN71 label on costumes

With an abundance of Halloween costumes to choose from, it's difficult to tell what's safe and what's not. First of all, it would be a good idea to look for a label that says it obeys AN71, a Europe-wide standard, which tests for flammability.

Check to see if the CE mark is legitimate

The CE mark means that a product complies with European health and safety requirements – but it's easy to counterfeit.

However, there's one way to spot a fraudulent CE marking. If the middle line of the E is shorter than the other lines, that means the marking is fake and the costume could be potentially dangerous.

(Image: Getty)

Only choose a costume that:

Displays the manufacturer's name, address, postcode or phone number

Has a registered trademark

Is accompanied by fire warnings, instructions and safety information.

Always look for the flame-resistant label

Beware of anything on it which could easily trail and catch alight such as tassels and capes

Before buying, also check for any product recalls by checking the Trading Standards website

Other things you can do to keep your child safe:

Layer up

Giving your child another garment to wear underneath their costume gives them a better chance of reducing injury if the worst comes to worst.

(Image: Getty)

Swap lit candles for LED

Having candles around your home can help to create those spooky Halloween vibes, but they pose a threat to your child – especially if they're wearing their costume. LED lights can be just as effective and are sold for cheap in most shops.

Stop, drop and roll

If the worst happens – drop to the ground immediately and roll from side to side to extinguish the flames. If your child is unaware on how to do this ensure you show them before the night.

Cool the burn immediately

Fire authorities have advised that burns should be cooled with running water as soon as possible for 20 minutes to reduce the severity of the wound.