An organisation dedicated to teaching first aid in England is offering runners the chance to join its heroic team of fund-raisers taking part in next year's Virgin Money London Marathon.

With nearly 250 'Team St John Ambulance' places available for the iconic event on April 22, 2018, the charity has a lifeline for people who were unsuccessful in the ballot.

Emma Madray, from St John Ambulance's National Fund-raising Events Team, said: "We'd love to hear from any runners who were disappointed not to secure a place in the ballot, or who have won a place but not yet decided who to fund-raise for.

"Our volunteers provide first aid cover at hundreds of sporting events all over the country, week in, week out. Their work is often the difference between life and death, so our runners know they’re helping a fantastic cause while getting a lot of support from us along the way as part of Team SJA."

The charity also hopes that anyone who was lucky enough to get a place in the race, but hasn't yet chosen a charity to support, will fund-raise in aid of St John Ambulance's volunteers – including those who help thousands across the finish line each year.

Burton St John Ambulance's unit manager Michael McHardy said: "The money raised by runners who choose to support us in the London Marathon helps support our charity's voluntary work in the community; paying for everything from bandages, training and uniforms, to equipment, buildings and vehicles.

"We've got a long tradition of providing first aiders from all over the country for this event, so the support works both ways – Team SJA is literally with the runners every step of the way – and I hope volunteers from Burton will be there in 2018."

Contact events@sja.org.uk or call 0207 324 4168 for more information about running for St John Ambulance. The deadline to register is January 19, 2018.