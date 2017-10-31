Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For humans, Bonfire Night is an exciting time of year. Venturing out in our warmest coats and fluffiest hats to watch the fireworks displays is something people anticipate all year round, but for pets, the evening isn't so enjoyable.

Smart home firm Hive has teamed up with Graeme Hall, presenter of Channel 4's Pets Behaving Badly. Together, they have created a selection of alternative tips to help pets remain calm on Bonfire Night and throughout the firework season.

According to figures released by the RSPCA, 45 per cent of dogs show signs of fear when they hear loud bangs, and 65 per cent of owners feel anxious for their pets throughout the night.

Here are some top tips for keeping your pet calm on Bonfire Night:

Get cosy

Snuggling up with your pet is sure to reduce stress and anxiety. Check the thermostat and make sure the level of warmth is just right – your pooch might just sleep right through the fireworks.

Ambiance is key

Did you know chromotherapy also works on animals? Dimming the lights to create a cosy ambience creates a relaxing atmosphere for dogs.

Create a den

Treat your pooch to a new cuddle toy or leave them with an item of clothing that smells like you so even when you’re not arrived, they still feel reassured. If you want to go one step further, create them a full-on pet 'zen den' – a nice safe hideaway with all their favourite toys, comfy blankets and treats so they feel as loved as possible.

Plan in advance

Take your dog on a big walk in the morning and a short one when you get home from work so to avoid them being out when the noises start. Feed them in advance of the fireworks too, that way, they are more than likely to fall asleep despite loud streets and flashing lights.

Close the curtains

Seeing the flashing lights in the skies may add extra stress to your dog. Close the curtains and shut the windows to minimise noise levels.

Set up a soothing soundtrack

Music is a great way to distract pets from the sound of fireworks – you can't go wrong with a few mellow tunes! Even if you're out and about, your pet can relax with the stereo turned on.

Bonfire night is on Sunday, November 5.