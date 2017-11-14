Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a chilly start to the week it seems as though we're in for a milder day today as temperatures rise to 11°.

Today, Tuesday, November 14 is set to be a generally cloudy day with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over western hills.

Some brighter, sunnier spells may develop over the afternoon and the winds will continue to be light.

Tonight will be a cloudy night with patchy rain or drizzle and hill fog. Where the cloud breaks, mist and fog patches will readily form.

Tomorrow it will be mostly dry on Wednesday with some brighter spells developing after morning fog and mist clears. The odd spot of light rain remains possible.