New mums in Swadlincote can get back in shape thanks to a toddler-friendly new gym initiative in the South Derbyshire town.

Special fitness classes for new mothers in the Swadlincote area have proved to be so popular organisers have already had to add another day for them.

Senior fitness coach Lianne Norman, 34, has started new classes for mums and their babies at Evisa Gym in Hearthcote Road. She got the idea after seeing bootcamps and other gyms across the country trialling it, and says it has been a huge success.

Lianne caters fitness plans to each individual, allowing them to ease back into exercising and get back to a healthy body.

She said: "I've found that a lot of the time, after woman have had children, it's their confidence that needs building back up more than anything else.

"Your body goes through a lot of trauma when you have a baby, and the changes your body makes are something a lot of women can struggle to deal with.

"By coming to these classes, the ladies can talk to people in the same boat as them and start to re-build their confidence. That's what I wanted to do all along."

Anyone who has recently had a baby is welcome to attend the classes, which are held on Tuesdays and Thurdays - and now Friday.

Lianne is a qualified pre- and post-natal instructor and welcomes any babies from six weeks up to 18 months. She says the numbers of people signing up for the class have been growing and is even being suggested at antenatal classes around the area.

New mums can complete circuits consisting of kettlebells, spin bikes and free weights, with some doing press ups on the mats with their babies lying underneath them.

She added: "It's really good fun, because it's so different to the normal routine. You never know what's going to happen. It could be carnage!

"I'm usually holding a baby throughout the entire session - making demonstrations a little more difficult! So far though, it's been going really well and not been too chaotic."

Classes take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.45am until 10.30am and cost £6 a session or £15 for all three.

Evisa Fitness reaches finals of national awards

Evisa Fitness has reached the finals of the National Fitness Awards in the gym of the year category. It is the third time in seven years the gym has been shortlisted and staff are hoping to scoop the top prize.

Club manager Scott Taylor, who runs the gym along with his fiancée Nicola Huthwaite, said he believed they were chosen because Evisa "is not a run-of-the-mill gym".

He said: "We found a gap in the market after seeing other gyms charging for membership and then charging again for any review meetings and personal trainers.

"With our membership you will get a monthly review and personal trainer included."

"We are really proud not only of our achievement but also this is a Swadlincote business shortlisted for such a prestigious national award.

"We really owe it to our staff and members for being so loyal to the Evisa brand and developing it over the seven years since we first opened.

"After previously being shortlisted for customer service award and member achievement Award in 2012 and 2013 we're really pumped and confident we're going to win! However, we would not be disappointed if we didn't.

"We have always strived to be different by offering members regular weekly and monthly appointments with their membership rather than offer a pay per session approach as this increases the value of the membership and really motivates our members to keep attending when they have an appointment to attend."

