Rising star Ewan McLennan is set to return to Burton later this month as the guest of Burton Folk Club. In a short space of time McLennan has come to be known as a guitarist at the forefront of his generation; a troubadour, balladeer and storyteller cut in the old style; a singer who can move audiences with his passion and pathos and a songwriter for whom social justice is still a burning issue.

By the time he began playing the folk and acoustic music clubs around Britain in 2010 he'd already been playing music for years.

Having learned from and worked with both Martin Simpson and Dick Gaughan, it's evident in Ewan's guitar playing and in his music that he has absorbed and inherited a great deal, and at first hand, from the older generation of 'folk greats' before carving his own path.

The songs he sings and writes are rooted in traditional songs and the tradition of folk music as social commentary. This also led to him being asked to be part of the acclaimed Transatlantic Sessions in 2013, which saw him performing and recording alongside some of the world’s finest folk musicians.

McLennan will perform on Friday, October 27 at Burton Folk Club which is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road. There is a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'singaround', which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. For more information go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

