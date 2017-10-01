A tribute band so good they performed at the premier of a hit film about their idol are gearing up for a hotly-anticipated gig in East Staffordshire.

Keep it Cash are recognised as the top Johnny Cash tribute act around - proven by the fact they played at the premiere of Walk the Line in 2005.

They will be the latest in a long line of top tribute bands to perform at Marchington Village Hall, in The Square, and tickets are still available for their show on Saturday, October 21.

Gig-goers will be able to enjoy Cash hits including Folsom Prison Blues, Walk the Line and A Boy Named Sue. The show follows the success of tribute acts covering Take That and Bryan Adams in the last 18 months.

A statement on the band's website reads: "The most accurate sounding tribute show to Johnny Cash on the planet - that is what they say about Keep it Cash. The band is a labour of love and a product of many years of hard work and dedication.

"Expect a note-perfect musical journey from the humble gospel beginnings of the Tennessee two, right through to the final and emotional American Recordings. Keep it Cash proudly centre their tribute show around the uncanny natural sound-alike quality of Dave Burnham's voice.

"They began rehearsing back in 2001, playing their first gigs around 2002 in pubs and small venues. Keep it Cash have now performed hundreds of sold out shows to thousands of people in many countries across the world, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Germany, America, Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales."

Dave Burnham has been recorded for both television and radio as a sound-a-like of Johnny Cash.

Costing £10 in advance, tickets can be bought from Marchington Village Shop or the Dog and Partridge, both in Church Lane. More information is available by calling the Dog and Partridge on 01283 820394.

