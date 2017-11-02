Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National Forest Folk Club will be welcoming an award-winning singer-songwriter to its stage in Moira this month.

Lucy Ward is an award winning singer-songwriter from Derby. She plays guitar, ukulele and concertina but considers her voice to be her first instrument. After getting her first guitar at the age of 14, Lucy ventured into acoustic clubs, it was there that she first heard the traditional music that she now loves.

Captured by the lyrics and stories of traditional song Lucy delved further into the world of folk music, visiting clubs and sessions up and down the country before getting booked to play gigs in her own right. In 2009 the singer reached the final of the BBC Young Folk Award and she has not looked back since.

After winning the Horizon Award for best newcomer at the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Lucy’s career has gone from strength to strength establishing her as one of the hottest performers on the UK Folk scene, pulling a full capacity audience for her Cambridge Folk Festival debut.

Four years ago it was announced that she had been nominated for the acclaimed Folk Singer of the Year at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, making Lucy one of the youngest people ever to be nominated for this most prestigious award.

Her debut album Adelphi Has To Fly was released in June 2011 by Navigator Records and was met with widespread critical acclaim. Lucy was named by MOJO as Britfolk's most vibrant and forthright new young talent and attracted four star reviews from The Guardian and Maverick Magazine among others.

As well as her own music Lucy has written for both film, theatre and has been involved with many, varied projects.

She will be in concert at 8.30pm on Friday, November 10, at Moira Miners' Welfare, in Bath Lane, Moira. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased by calling 01676 540219 or 07881 558158, emailing club@nationalforestfolk.com or visiting www.nationalforestfolk.com. More details on Lucy Ward is available by visiting www.lucywardsings.com

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk