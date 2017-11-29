Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from his summer of fun playing the latest house tunes to holidaymakers in Ayia Napa and Zante Stapenhill-based Ben Taylor has now released his first single.

Known as DJ BTAY, Ben has spent the last two summers in the party capitals of Cyprus and Greece, respectively, playing to thousands of fans - and lapping up the sunshine - and now the 21-year-old has broken into the singles market with his new track Accepted.

He said: "After returning from DJing this summer in Ayia Napa and Zante I've been fully focused on producing my own music as well as playing it out live.

"Accepted is one of four tracks I made while I was working in a studio, in Leeds, in September. I felt this track was definitely the right choice because it showcases the style of house music which I intend to continue producing. I'm definitely looking to release more in the coming year, but they need to be right and don't want to rush just to get new material out."

Ben, who has been DJing for just four years, holds down residencies in some of Ayia Napa's most prestigious clubs, and also plays regularly at events across the UK, and has previously played at Boutique Burton, in High Street. He has also had success with his music releases having air play on BBC radio.

The track has now been released on all major music platforms including - Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.

Ben said: "It's so exciting to see my music being published on these worldwide platforms and it's also nice to see that my music is going somewhere, and not just sitting in a folder on my laptop for nobody to hear.

"I hope in the future to regularly be in the Top 10 in the dance/overall charts with my music but I'm taking it one step at a time and know my time will come."

Ben has previously been helped on his path stardom with big named DJs including Nathan Dawe, from Stretton.

Nathan, who was spinning discs aged 15 at The Leopard Inn, in Burton, will be headlining his own show at the 02 Institute Birmingham, on Thursday, December 21.

Nathan was in the news again last year when his pledge to help a young fan to attend his gig went viral. His tweet to offer to pay for the fan's admission and drinks was shared thousands of times and featured on popular website The LAD Bible.

His latest mixes have attracted millions of hits online as the DJ is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after in the world.

To listen to the BTAY track search 'Accepted BTAY' into either Apple Music, iTunes or Spotify. You can find BTAY's online mixes on www.Mixcloud.com by searching BTAY, and follow him on Twitter: @DJBTAY