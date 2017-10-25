Nineteen young actors are set to grace the Burton stage to showcase their circus talents as the true story of Barnum rolls into down.

The Cabaret Theatre School will see its students take to the stage at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton, to perform Barnum: The Circus Musical in honour of PT Barnum – the father of the modern day circus.

The show will feature performances from all his legendary acts such as Tom Thumb, the smallest living man and Joyce Heth, the oldest lady in the world. It features lots of circus skills and wonderful songs such as Join The Circus and Come Follow The Band.

Phineas Taylor Barnum was an American politician, showman, and businessman remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and for founding the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

After moving to New York in 1834 he soon founded a variety troupe and purchased a museum he used as a platform to promote hoaxes and human curiosities such as General Tom Thumb.

He later established PT Barnum's Grand Traveling Museum, Menagerie, Caravan and Hippodrome, a traveling circus, menagerie and museum of "freaks".

Sally Everson founded the Cabaret Theatre School four years ago in order to give the older students the opportunity to perform full length musicals.

Last year they performed Little Shop of Horrors. This year they have embraced the challenge of circus skills and have learnt to juggle, spin plates and work with hoops, ribbons, diabolos and devil sticks.

The school will have beaten Hollywood to the mark as Hugh Jackman will star as Barnum in a feature film later this year.

Barnum will perform at the Union Street venue at 7.30pm on Friday, November 3, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, November 4. Tickets are available by calling 01283 508100.