Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following rave five star reviews and sold out shows across the board, Caro Emerald is back with a brand-new live UK tour next year with dates in Nottingham and Birmingham.

Since the release of the 2010 multi-platinum debut album Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor Caro Emerald and producers Grandmono have fashioned their own niche, blending retro jazz with sampling and modern pop, starring Caro's exceptional vocals.

Second album The Shocking Miss Emerald entered the Official UK Album Chart at number one in May 2013, remaining in the chart for an entire year.

With more than 2.5 million record sales, a host of awards (including an Echo, Goldene Kamera, Edison Award, EBBA and MTV Music Award), and a string of sold out tours and performances at festivals throughout Europe including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, Caro has made her mark.

The singer recently released the official video for The Ghost of You take from the recent Emerald Island EP along with Illusionista remix of The Ghost of You.

Caro is a star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear and a voice which oozes warmth and vitality. Her live performance is not to be missed – as The Daily Telegraph noted; "Caro Emerald had everyone in the palm of her hand" and her "infectious sense of fun and vintage charm can be relied on to lift the spirits".

The new tour follows her acclaimed Emerald Island tour earlier this year. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 24 and are available via ticketmaster.co.uk or by calling 0844 811 0051 or 0844 826 2826.

Here are the tour dates and venues:

Friday, October 5 - Ipswich Regent

Saturday, October 6 - Harrogate Intl Centre

Monday, October 8 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

Tuesday, October 9 - Milton Keynes Theatre

Thursday, October 11 - Gateshead Sage

Friday, October 12 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, October 13 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday, October 15 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday, October 16 - Liverpool Philharmonic

Friday, October 19 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saturday, October 20 - Brighton Centre

Monday, October 22 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday, October 23 - Bath Forum

Wednesday, October 24 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

Friday, October 26 - Bournemouth Intl Centre

Saturday, October 27 - Plymouth Pavilions

Monday, October 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 30 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday, October 31 - London Royal Albert Hall

Friday, November 2 - Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Sunday, November 04 - Sheffield City Hall

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk