Following rave five star reviews and sold out shows across the board, Caro Emerald is back with a brand-new live UK tour next year with dates in Nottingham and Birmingham.
Since the release of the 2010 multi-platinum debut album Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor Caro Emerald and producers Grandmono have fashioned their own niche, blending retro jazz with sampling and modern pop, starring Caro's exceptional vocals.
Second album The Shocking Miss Emerald entered the Official UK Album Chart at number one in May 2013, remaining in the chart for an entire year.
With more than 2.5 million record sales, a host of awards (including an Echo, Goldene Kamera, Edison Award, EBBA and MTV Music Award), and a string of sold out tours and performances at festivals throughout Europe including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, Caro has made her mark.
The singer recently released the official video for The Ghost of You take from the recent Emerald Island EP along with Illusionista remix of The Ghost of You.
Caro is a star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear and a voice which oozes warmth and vitality. Her live performance is not to be missed – as The Daily Telegraph noted; "Caro Emerald had everyone in the palm of her hand" and her "infectious sense of fun and vintage charm can be relied on to lift the spirits".
The new tour follows her acclaimed Emerald Island tour earlier this year. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 24 and are available via ticketmaster.co.uk or by calling 0844 811 0051 or 0844 826 2826.
Here are the tour dates and venues:
Friday, October 5 - Ipswich Regent
Saturday, October 6 - Harrogate Intl Centre
Monday, October 8 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
Tuesday, October 9 - Milton Keynes Theatre
Thursday, October 11 - Gateshead Sage
Friday, October 12 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday, October 13 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
Monday, October 15 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tuesday, October 16 - Liverpool Philharmonic
Friday, October 19 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
Saturday, October 20 - Brighton Centre
Monday, October 22 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday, October 23 - Bath Forum
Wednesday, October 24 - Cardiff St David’s Hall
Friday, October 26 - Bournemouth Intl Centre
Saturday, October 27 - Plymouth Pavilions
Monday, October 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday, October 30 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wednesday, October 31 - London Royal Albert Hall
Friday, November 2 - Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Sunday, November 04 - Sheffield City Hall