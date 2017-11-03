Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity Etwall auctioneer Charles Hanson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mariah Carey, Wham! and Michael Bublé, after joining forces with three colleagues to release a Christmas single.

Mr Hanson, famous for his appearances on antiques shows such as Bargain Hunt, Flog it! and Antiques Road Trip, has been joined in the recording booth by Charlie Ross, Phil Serrell and James Braxton.

The Christmas song has been recorded to raise money for Children in Need.

Mr Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, on Heage Lane, Etwall said he was more than willing to put a group together after being approached by a record producer.

He said: "I was contacted by a record producer in London earlier this year and he asked if I could gather together a group of singers. Of course, I agreed and decided to choose three wise men – Charlie Ross, who I knew could sing, Phill Serrell and James Braxton.

"We went to Chiswick in London to make the song in a recording studio and it was great fun, we also made a pop video which may take people by surprise when it is revealed.

"All we want to do is produce a bit of priceless Christmas fun and raise some money for a good cause. As well as Children in Need, any money raised will benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

"Before we're going, going, gone we might just make a mark for charity and bring a bit of festive spirit and sparkle into people's lives."

Full details about the song itself and the name of the group are yet to be released, with the song launching at the start of the festive period on Friday, December 1.

Though the band's name is still top secret, Charles Hanson's fans have been speculating on social media with The Four Tenners and the Gavel Geezers being put forward as possibilities.

Another wrote on Charles's Twitter timeline: "Westlife has nothing on these four."

The song will be available for download on iTunes on December 1.

Children in Need Christmas songs

With the recording of their Christmas single, Charles Hanson and his fellow famous auctioneers will be hoping to join a whole host of popular acts who have released music for Children in Need.

2017 – Fields of Gold, Katie Melua

This year's official Children in Need single has been performed by pop star Katie Melua, who has sung a cover of Fields of Gold in memory of the late Sir Terry Wogan.

The song was one of Sir Terry's favourite songs and will be performed live on Children in Need, televised on Friday, November 17 on BBC1.

Fields of Gold was first written by Sting, and appeared on his 1993 album Ten Summoner's Tales.

2014 – Wake me up, Gareth Malone's All Star Choir

Back in 2014, choirmaster Gareth Malone brought together an all-star choir of celebrities, including actor, Larry Lamb, former footballer Fabrice Muamba and comedian Jo Brand, to record a Children in Need single.

The song, Wake Me Up, originally performed by Swedish DJ Avicii, was selected and released that year, including a two-part television series on BBC about the production of the song.

2011 – Teardrop, the Collective

Teardrop, a 1998 hit by trip hop band Massive Attack, has been covered a number of times, including for the 2011 Children in Need single.

Gary Barlow, member of Take That!, organised the single, bringing together 'the Collective', made up of some of the biggest names from British music at the time.

Featuring in the song are Chipmunk, Ed Sheeran, Rizzle Kicks and Tinchy Stryder, among others.

2009 – The Official BBC Children in Need Medley, Peter Kay’s animated All Star band

Comedian Peter Kay, who has been a large contributor to Children in Need for many years organised to bring a host of animated characters together, including Thomas the Tank Engine, Bob the Builder and Pingu.

The song is made from a medley of popular songs, Can You Feel It, from The Jacksons, Don’t Stop, from Fleetwood Mac, Jai Ho!, from the Pussycat Dolls, Tubthumping, by Chumbawamba, Never Forget, by Take That, Hey Jude from The Beatles and One Day Like This, Elbow.

