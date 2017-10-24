The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two young guitar shredders from Uttoxeter have set up a face-melting gig that will raise vital funds to fight a killer disease.

Chords Against Cancer is run by promoter Rhys Bryan and friend Matthew Hudson, who are part of metal band Doomsday Sun.

The two were united in their mission to boost Uttoxeter's live music scene and donate to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Matt and Rhys have both had friends and relatives who suffered with the illness and seen first-hand how unforgiving it can be.

They ran their first Chords Against Cancer at the Old Star last year, raising more than £200 for Macmillan while satisfying heavy rock fans across the Uttoxeter area.

Their upcoming night, on Friday, October 27, will take place at the Queen Street venue once more.

Doomsday Sun will headline, ably supported by a range of Uttoxeter and midlands-based alternative bands.

Birmingham-based metal band Failure is an Option; Uttoxeter metal-heads Vox Populi and King Abyss; and Chesterfield hard rock act Afterburn will complete the roster.

Front man Matt, 25, explained how he and Rhys, 23, launched Chords Against Cancer.

He said: "I first met Rhys whilst playing a gig in Nottingham with a former band, and following Rhys' move to Uttoxeter, said I would assist him in organising the first Chords Against Cancer.

"Like Rhys, I've always had a great passion for music, and have been a proud resident of Uttoxeter all my life.

"We wanted to create an opportunity for ourselves and other local bands to play in our home town and make a real contribution to the live music scene.

"I played the first Chords Against Cancer my former band, but, following their dissolution, joined with Rhys to form Doomsday Sun.

"I've been playing guitar since my teens and over time began to perform vocals too."

Doors open at 7.30pm and entry is free. Collection buckets will go round to raise cash for Macmillan.