The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prestigious choir from the capital is coming to East Staffordshire to wow fans of choral music with a festive performance.

The City Consort will perform at St John the Baptist Church, in Mayfield, on Saturday, November 25 at 6pm in the final Mayfield Music concert of the year.

The amateur chamber choir will perform an Advent-themed programme of early, modern and classic pieces by Taverner, Vaughan-Williams, Britten, Tallis, Hillerud, Whitacre and Rachmaninov.

A Mayfield Music spokesman said: "The choir was formed in January 2010 as an off-shoot of the hugely successful EC4 Music Choir and Orchestra, based in the EC4 postcode of the city of London.

"It was formed with the desire to perform a more complex repertoire, and pieces more suited to 30 singers than the 150 who regularly sing with EC4.

"The choir has been lucky enough to sing Choral Evensong at St Paul's Cathedral, and to take part in the Liberation Jersey International Music Festival on three occasions.

"They have also sung in St Brides, Fleet St, Holy Trinity Sloane Square, on the Isle of Wight, Cardiff and recently in Winchester College's beautiful New Hall. The music director is Tim Crosley.

"As well as being an accomplished pianist, Tim also sang as a tenor in various choirs while at University, including Clare College Chapel Choir and the Cambridge University Chamber Choir, which involved tours to India, Russia and the United States as well as much of Europe."

More information is available online at www.cityconsortofvoices.org. Tickets cost £9, with £4 concessions for students.

They are available by emailing penny@mayfieldmusic.org.uk by phone 01335 342114, at Natural Choice, Ashbourne, or on the day. Programme details are online at www.mayfieldmusic.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk