A television star is heading to Burton to perform at the Tower Brewery and a night full of laughter has been promised.

Comedian, Rob Rouse, will be coming to town and is known for appearing alongside the likes of Jimmy Carr and Keith Lemon on 8 Out of Ten Cats, John Bishop's Only Joking, Celebrity Juice, Dave's One Night Stand and The Friday Night Project.

Rob will be headlining at the Tower Brewery, in Burton on Wednesday, December 6, for the Funhouse Comedy evening.

He will been joined in the line-up, by stand-up and winner of the English Comedian of the Year 2015, Brennan Reece, who has previously toured with Rob Brydon and Joe Lycett.

There will also be an appearance from Paul Pirie, a former actor who gave up television for comedy.

Dave Bryon, who directed the Burton Mail Business Awards evening, will be taking up the microphone once again, and will be hosting the event.

Doors open at the Tower Brewery, in Glensyl Way, off Wharf Road, in Burton at 7pm on December 6, with the show kicking off at 8pm.

Tickets should be bought in advance, which are priced at £10 each. Anybody looking for further information or to reserve tickets can visit online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk, or www.bit.ly/burton-comedy-night.