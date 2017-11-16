Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrities and musical talent will come together for an autumn charity concert. Gresley Male Voice Choir will return to Burton Town Hall for its Annual Autumn Celebrity Concert.

The choir has returning artiste Damian Thantrey who is originally from the area along with mezzo-soprano Louise Innes. Damian is not only a fine baritone singer but also now directs the very successful Lichfield Festival.

Their pianist Hayley Parkes also hails from Burton and was a category finalist of the BBC Young Musician of the Year back in 2014. Hayley was appointed Royal Northern School of Music SU President in 2016.

The choir said it is delighted to be performing with local artistes who have gone on to be accomplished professionals and there will be something to suit all tastes with artists and choir performing a wide variety of music.

The choir has been staging celebrity concerts for more than 60 years and this year, being the 69th, makes an impressive list of artistes including Lesley Garrett who has appeared twice over the years.

The original idea of this concert was to bring such artistes to the local area without profit in mind as it still is today.

The event will take place at 7.15pm on Saturday, November 18, at Burton Town Hall. Tickets cost £12 and are available by visiting www.wevegottickets.com or by calling 07399 417995.

Money will be donated to Burton's Operation Christmas Child fund which provides Christmas presents for local child and those abroad.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk