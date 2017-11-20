The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A recently-revitalised pub is hosting one of the Uttoxeter area's top acoustic acts. Delta Echoes will play The Cavendish Arms, in Doveridge, on Saturday, November 25.

Having been closed for several months, the Derby Road establishment recently reopened under new ownership.

The five-piece "back-alley country blues" act recently enjoyed a successful show at Bear Coffee Co, in Uttoxeter.

And they will look to take that success into their next show, which will start at around 8pm.

The Deltas have built a strong reputation in the Uttoxeter area in the last 18 months, combining four-part harmonies with rhythm on a cajon, melodies by virtuoso keyboard player Carl Damiano, acoustic guitar and bass.

They play a range of covers in an up-tempo Americana style. Their back catalogue ranges from popular tunes by The Band to the likes of White Stripes.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk